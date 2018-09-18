Adamawa ALGON chief predicts landslide victory for APC

Adamawa State chairman of All Local Governments of Nigeria Association, Wakili Boya, has predicted victory for the All Progressives Congress at the forthcoming general election.

Wakili has indicated interest to contest the Adamawa Central Senatorial seat on the platform of the APC.

Speaking while submitting his senatorial nomination and expression of interest form at the party state secretariat in Yola, Wakili said competent candidates and credible primaries would ensure total victory for the party.

He advised the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party to uphold the principles of the founding fathers anchored on justice, noting that with competent candidates, APC would win all elective posts in the general election.

He warned against imposition of candidates, saying such action may affect the fortunes of the party.

Also, former chairman of Yola North local government, Hon Mamudu Abbas and other speakers canvassed free and fair APC primaries.

Chairman of the party in the state, Ibrahim Billal and other members of the state executive assured aspirants of a level playing ground.

