ADC confident ot taking over leadership in Nigeria

The African Democratic Congress said Nigeria needs a model sustainable political party to put the country back on track. National Chairman, Ralph Oke Nwosu stated this during the party’s National Congress in Osogbo.

TVC News Rafiu Hammed reports that it’s the convention to adopt the Party’s new constitution and the choice of Osun as the venue is however not unconnected with the September 22nd Governorship election in which ADC is Fielding candidate.

Members of the party from far and near came to be part of the convention, as chairman of the party said ADC is the credible alternative for Nigeria.

Participants expressed their believe in the party’s ability to make positive change. The convention featured presentation of reviewed ADC constitution to members.

