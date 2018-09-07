ADC gives 118 lawmakers automatic ticket

The African Democratic Congress has given 118 serving lawmakers at the federal and state levels automatic tickets ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, announced the party’s decision at its National Executive Committee meeting, in Abuja.

He said the lawmakers, who recently defected to the party from the ruling all Progressives Congress and other parties, were rewarded for coming out boldly to identify with the fastest growing party in Nigeria (ADC) at a crucial time in the history of the country’s democracy.

Out of the total number of legislators, 95 are serving state House of Assembly members, 18 are members of the House of Representatives; and five are Senators.

