The African Democratic Congress, ADC is kicking against vote-selling which was a big issue during the Ekiti State governorship election in July.

Chairman of the party in Lagos state, Tunde Daramola, says Nigerians need to come out and vote, in order to change the APC governments in Lagos and Abuja.

Daramola who was speaking at the inauguration of the party’s secretariat in Lagos, urged all Nigerians to make their votes count.

