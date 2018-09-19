Adeleke sat for 1981 School Certificate Exam – WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke sat for its examination in 1981.

WAEC gave the confirmation in its response to an order made on September 11 this year by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Bwari, Abuja, directing the examination body to produce evidence of Adeleke’s result.

A Deputy Registrar/Head of School Examination Department at WAEC, Adewunmi Osindeinde said Ademola Adeleke sat for the May/June 1981 at Ede Muslim High School, Yidi Road, Ede, with Centre Number: 19645 and Candidate Number 149.

WAEC also attached a copy of the results of all 122 candidates that sat for the May/June 1981 in the Ede Muslim High School.

In the attached results, Adeleke listed as number 149 sat for only English Language in which he scored F9.

He was said not to have sat for Literature in English, Islamic Knowledge, Geography, Economics, Mathematics and Biology.

The court that had slated today for further proceedings in the case, did not sit on the grounds that the judge was away on an official assignment.

Court’s Registrar, with the agreement of lawyers in the case, Bankole Komolafe (for the plaintiffs) and Nathaniel Oke, SAN, for Adeleke), adjourned to September 25.

Rasheed Olabayo and Oluwaseun Idowu, PDP members in Osun, had filed a suit to challenge his candidacy on the grounds that the senator “did not possess his primary school leaving certificate”.

The certificate is required for an elective position, according to section 177 (d) of the 1999 constitution.

The court asked WAEC to produce Adeleke’s result before Saturday’s election.

Share this: Tweet



