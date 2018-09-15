AFCON U-17 Qualifier: Ghana gets Sadem boost for final

The Black Starlets of Ghana have been handed a massive boost ahead of their CAF U-17 AFCON WAFU qualifying final against Nigeria as defender Abdul Samed declares himself fit for the Saturday’s clash.

Samed’s arm was heavily strapped after Ghana’s epic 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in the first semi-final clash on Wednesday.

The Dreams FC defender has played every single minute of Ghana’s campaign at the tournament being staged in Niger to emphasize his importance to the side.

Losing him ahead of the final match against rivals Nigeria was bound to deal a heavy blow to coach Karim Zito’s team. But the left-back says he is well enough to play on Sunday.

The winner of the final match on Saturday will qualify to play at next year’s Africa U-17 Championship to be hosted by Tanzania.

