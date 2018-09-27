AfDB to invest $24bn in Agriculture across Africa

Agriculture sector across Africa will now get a boost as the African Development Bank said it will invest $24 billion in the next ten year to fight hunger.

The AFDB President, Akinwumi Adesina made this known at an agriculture conference in the United States.

Adesina said subsidies with a market-based system will expand access to finance for farmers and agricultural value chains.

He added that Africa needs $1billion initiative to transform the use of farm technologies.

The AFDB Boss called on the bank’s global partners to help lift one billion people worldwide out of hunger.

