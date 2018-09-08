Home Football African nations cup qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Seychelles 3 – 0
African nations cup qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Seychelles 3 – 0
Football
News
Nigeria
Sports
0

African nations cup qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Seychelles 3 – 0

0
0
now viewing

African nations cup qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Seychelles 3 – 0

now playing

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate

now playing

Guzamala in north east Nigeria under Boko haram siege

now playing

Egypt sentences 75 people to death over 2013 sit-in

now playing

Herdsmen kill 3 police officers, two vigilantes in Taraba

now playing

NAPTIP to establish sexual offenders’ register - D-G

Nigeria cruised to a 3-0 away win over the Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade Linite in Victoria on Saturday.

The victory sees the Super Eagles rack up their first three points in Group E, while the Pirates remain bottom of the standings after a second successive defeat.

Nigeria dominated from the kick-off and claimed the lead in the 15th minute with Ahmed Musa left-footed volley ball.

Odion Ighalo and Chidozie Awaziem also registered their name on the score sheet.

The super eagles will return to AFCON qualifying action in a month’s time, with Nigeria at home to Libya and the Seychelles away to South Africa.

Related Posts

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed declares intention to run for Senate

TVCN 0

Guzamala in north east Nigeria under Boko haram siege

TVCN 0

Egypt sentences 75 people to death over 2013 sit-in

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies