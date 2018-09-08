African nations cup qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Seychelles 3 – 0

Nigeria cruised to a 3-0 away win over the Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Stade Linite in Victoria on Saturday.

The victory sees the Super Eagles rack up their first three points in Group E, while the Pirates remain bottom of the standings after a second successive defeat.

Nigeria dominated from the kick-off and claimed the lead in the 15th minute with Ahmed Musa left-footed volley ball.

Odion Ighalo and Chidozie Awaziem also registered their name on the score sheet.

The super eagles will return to AFCON qualifying action in a month’s time, with Nigeria at home to Libya and the Seychelles away to South Africa.

