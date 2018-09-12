Home News Aggrieved APC members boo Amosun over consensus candidates
Aggrieved APC members boo Amosun over consensus candidates
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Aggrieved APC members boo Amosun over consensus candidates

0
0
now viewing

Aggrieved APC members boo Amosun over consensus candidates

now playing

Amosun commends delegates for credible LG Congresses

now playing

Amosun presents 1000 C Of O as Christmas gift

now playing

Ogun to immunize 1.3million children

Ogun Poly -Ipokia-TVC
now playing

ASUP tackles Amosun on approval, accreditation of new Ogun Poly

now playing

Corps members to venture in Agricultural development

It was all protest as Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State attempted to conclude the open consensus arrangement he introduced to the All Progressives Congress in his state.

Party members openly booed the governor who coordinated the exercise. They chanted protest slogans and songs against his style of leadership.

The governor, visibly humiliated by the display of anger, ended the exercise abruptly without announcing the names of three House of Representatives candidates but called some party leaders to join him as he proceeds to Abuja.

Related Posts

Amosun commends delegates for credible LG Congresses

TVCN 0

Amosun presents 1000 C Of O as Christmas gift

TVCN 0

Ogun to immunize 1.3million children

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies