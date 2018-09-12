Aggrieved APC members boo Amosun over consensus candidates

It was all protest as Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State attempted to conclude the open consensus arrangement he introduced to the All Progressives Congress in his state.

Party members openly booed the governor who coordinated the exercise. They chanted protest slogans and songs against his style of leadership.

The governor, visibly humiliated by the display of anger, ended the exercise abruptly without announcing the names of three House of Representatives candidates but called some party leaders to join him as he proceeds to Abuja.

