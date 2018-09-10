Airline passengers decline by 33.51% – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics said 3.65m passengers travelled through Nigerian airports in the second quarter of 2018 as against 3.84 million recorded in the first quarter.

The bureau said the figure declined by 33.51 per cent year-on-year and increased by 15.24 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The report said there was a consequent 4.9 per cent decline in passengers for the second quarter when compared to the preceding quarter.

The report said the total aircraft traffic declined year-on-year for both the first quarter 1.48 per cent) and second quarter (10.17 per cent) when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2017.

