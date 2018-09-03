Akeredolu’s wife vows to discover future Lawn tennis stars

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu -Akeredolu said the state is poised to discover future lawn tennis stars like Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

Mrs. Akeredolu stated this at the end of the 2nd Edition of the State Summer Tennis Clinic for children between ages 4-13 at the State Sport Complex, Akure.

She added that the tennis clinic was designed to turn Ondo state to a Tennis hub stressing that World Champions of today also started out when they were young.

While expressing delight that some Ondo State citizens have keyed into the vision of doing things on their own instead of waiting for government’s assistance.

Trophies were presented to the best performing players out of over four girls who participated in the training

Share this: Tweet



