President Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) , Amaju Pinnick, has been re-elected for a second term in office.

He gathered 34 votes to defeat other contestants in the race for the glass house where football matters are controlled in Nigeria.

His closest challenger, Maigari, according to the NFF tweet, got 8 votes, Ogunjobi, 2 votes and Okoye, 0 votes.

The elections were held in Katsina state on Thursday, 20th September.

