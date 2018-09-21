Home Football Amaju Pinnicks vows to reform Nigerian football
Amaju Pinnicks vows to reform Nigerian football
Amaju Pinnicks vows to reform Nigerian football

Amaju Pinnicks vows to reform Nigerian football

Amaju Pinnick returns as NFF president

Giwa calls for reform of football administration

NFF leadership tussle: Jos high court adjourns case till August 1

Pinnick restored as NFF President

W/Cup: NFF expected too much from an average Super Eagles - Fanny Amun

Image result for Amaju Pinnicks vows to reform Nigerian footballPresident of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has promised to initiate reforms which will reconcile the football fraternity in the country.

Pinnick was re-elected for 2nd term of 4 years after he outclassed the trio of Aminu Maigari, Taiwo Ogunjobi and Chinedu Okoye at the NFF general election on Thursday, in Kastina.

NFF First vice chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi was also re-elected into the board on Thursday. Akinwunmi recorded 41 votes to beat Otunba Dele Ajayi who received two votes.

Ahmed Fresh and Yahaya Kwande were also re-elected in the executive board of the NFF as representatives from the North Central.

