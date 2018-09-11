Ambode declares for second term, says I’m not tired

Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has picked up the Nomination form for the Governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of 2019.

At the reception held at the Lagos state house, Alausa on Monday, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode officially declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and charged Lagosians to join him on another eventful journey to prosperity.

Correspondent, Adedoja Salam-Adeniyi reports that the declaration was made after APC party chieftains, members, supporters had repeatedly called on Ambode to seek a second term as governor of Lagos state.

It was an instantaneous expression of joy and excitement as scores of residents and party faithful defied the Monday downpour to welcome the Lagos helmsman back to Lagos.

Ambode began by thanking all who stood with him in last three and half years of selfless service.

The governor thanked the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support. In their goodwill messages, other party chieftains also appreciated the APC national leader.

To many Lagosians, picking up the form is as good as the Governor being sworn in for a 2nd term as they said picking up the forms means for more years of infrastructure development, economic prosperity, youth employment opportunities and more landmark projects like the Ikeja bus terminal, Oshodi interchange, ten lane roads, 24-hour economy with adequate security.

