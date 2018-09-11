Amnesty urges FG to release Panel report on Human violation by military

International human rights group, Amnesty International, has called on the Federal Government to publish the report by the presidential panel which investigated alleged human rights violations by the military.

Amnesty International in a statement signed by the Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, said today marks a year after the panel started its work of reviewing compliance of the armed forces with human rights obligations and rules of engagement.

They noted that a judicial commission was raised in August 2017 by then-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo while President Buhari was on a medical trip to London, into the alleged human rights violations by the military.

