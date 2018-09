The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has adopted consensus primaries for all elective positions in the state.

This was the resolution of the state executive council meeting held over the weekend.

Anambra State Chairman of the party, Emeka Ibe said the party favoured the consensus method as a way of avoiding rancour.

A 7-man committee has been constituted to midwife the successful conduct of the state primaries.

