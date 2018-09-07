APC extends deadline for sale, submission of nomination forms

The All Progressives Congress has shifted the deadline for the sale and submission of nomination forms into various elective offices to September 11.

APC publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the party extended the deadline for presidential, governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly aspirants.

According to the timetable, sale of forms was to last five days from September 5th to September 10th.

All aspirants for the positions listed are expected to submit their duly completed forms to the APC National Secretariat and the party’s state secretariats in the case of Houses of Assembly on or before the new deadline.

Share this: Tweet



