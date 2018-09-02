APC NWC urges members to maintain peace within party

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it will resist any attempt to disrupt the current peace and harmony prevailing in the Party after the exit of some members.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, the party says it is aware of plans by some of its officials to hold an “illegal meeting” today (Sunday) by 2pm with a view to fault the decisions made by the NWC as regards the mode of the Party’s primary elections.

The party is therefore urging any member who is not satisfied with the decisions of the Party to utillize channels provided by the Party’s constitution to air their views.

The APC last week held its National Executive Committee meeting which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

One of the major resolutions of the NEC meeting was that the party would adopt direct primaries for its presidential ticket while state chapters would decide whether or not to utilise direct or indirect primaries for other tickets.

