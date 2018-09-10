APC, Oyo State chapter opt for indirect primaries

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has formally resolved to opt for indirect mode of choosing candidates for elective positions at the polls next year.

This consensus was reached after a series of consultative meetings which commenced on Saturday and were concluded Sunday evening.

It’s the culmination of a series of consultations and dialogue sessions which commenced Saturday. The intention of the Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress is clear.

They desperately seek to create a level playing field for aspirants who have their eyes fixed on political positions in the State.

Oyo state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi who is the chief convener of the parley urged the 26 candidates who hope to succeed him to choose a consensus candidate that can guarantee victory for the APC

In addition, the state

executive directed all political appointees seeking elective positions to resign.

Ajimobi also met with aspirants seeking other elective positions where it was formally agreed that the APC in Oyo state would opt for indirect mode of choosing candidates across board.

The APC is confident that with the indirect mode,victory is sure at the polls but party leaders here want members to work in the interest of the party now that the polls are just a few months away

Share this: Tweet



