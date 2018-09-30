APC picks Independence day as new date for guber primary election in Lagos, Imo

All Progressives Congress, (APC) has postponed its governorship primary election in Lagos and Imo states to Monday.

The governorship primary election which was earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday along with other states was shifted due to logistics constraints in both Lagos and Imo States, according to the party.

The National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday while inaugurating 21-member National Convention Committee headed by the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

He disclosed that no fewer than 177 aspirants were seeking the party’s tickets in 29 states. Oshiomhole said: “We have only 29 vacancies for governors and to fill these 29 vacancies, we have distinguished Nigerians, men and women, about 177 that applied.”

Speaking on high number of governorship aspirants Oshiomhole said the trend points to the level of interest, commitment, passion and above all the confidence that people have in the APC.

He said the governorship primaries will still hold on Sunday in 27 States as earlier scheduled.

Oshiomhole further reassured all party members across the country that the exercise would be free, fair and credible, urging them to support whoever emerged after the primaries to get final victory at general elections.

