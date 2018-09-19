APC postpones governorship primary election to September 29

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the date of its governorship primary election from September 25 to September 29.

National organising secretary of the party, Emma Ibediro, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The party also postponed the presidential primary from September 20 to September 25.

Ibediro said the primary elections of the party’s governorship, senate and house of representatives would hold on September 29, October 2, and October 3 respectively.

He also said the state house of assembly primary election and the national convention to ratify the APC presidential candidate would hold on October 4 and 6 respectively.

No reason was given for the change in the dates of the elections.

