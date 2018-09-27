APC presidential campaign committee supports Buhari’s re-election

The APC Presidential Campaign Committee said it will support the re-election of president Muhammadu Buhari having carefully studied and witnessed his achievements in the past three years.

Briefing the press in Abuja, the committee highlighted various achievements of the president.

It went further to say that Nigeria used to be the country with the highest abandoned projects estimated to be more than 15 million projects. They said the president has been able complete most projects abandoned by the past administration.

