APC reschedules presidential primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its presidential primary from September the 25th to September the 27th.

The party made this known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena on Sunday night.

The party had last week earlier reviewed its dates for primaries.

Although the party did not change the dates for other primaries, its new date for the presidential primary is same as that of the Osun governorship re-run.

The party also announced that duly registered party members can now collect their permanent membership cards from their respective wards.

Share this: Tweet



