APC spells out conditions for picking consensus candidates
Image result for APC spells out conditions for adopting consensus in picking candidatesThe national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has issued a directive outlining the conditions under which consensus candidates can be picked for elective offices across the country.

In a statement issued Tuesday by party spokesman Yekini Nabena, the party reiterated provisions of its constitution to state that Consensus does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries for all elective positions.

He said an aspirant can only be nominated on consensus basis where no other aspirant signifies interest, through purchase of nomination forms for the position in question.

Nabena added that while consensus is provided for by the Party’s Constitution, the option is conditional.

The statement reads “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to announcements of consensus candidates for elective positions in some states.

“It is therefore pertinent to make some clarifications to enlighten party faithful on the procedure for nominating candidates.

“While consensus is provided for by the Party’s Constitution, the option is conditional.

“Consensus does not foreclose Direct or Indirect Primaries for all elective positions as contained in the resolution of the 6th meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Again, consensus will apply when no other aspirant signify interest (i.e. through purchase of nomination forms) for the position in question.”

