APC to commence sale of forms for next year's general election today
APC to commence sale of forms for next year’s general election today

APC to commence sale of forms for next year’s general election today

Police apologizes to South south leader over raid of his Abuja house

18 super eagles players arrive camp ahead of weekend match against Seychelles

More than 30 robbery suspects paraded in Kaduna State

Donald Duke dumps PDP, declares for presidency under SDP

David Mark joins PDP presidential train

The All Progressives Congress will begin the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for all elective offices for next year’s general election, on Wednesday

It has fixed the presidential nomination form at 40 million naira and Expression of Interest form at 5 million naira.

Aspirants for state governorship will have to pay 22.5 million naira for nomination forms, and 2.5 million naira for expression of interest.

As for the Senate, the nomination form costs 7 million naira while the expression of interest costs 1 million.

Nomination for the House of Representatives cost 3.5 million naira and the expression of interest form, 350, 000 naira.

