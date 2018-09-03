Asisat Oshoala meets Buhari in China, lauds Ambode on good governance

Nigerian-born reigning African female footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala has met with President, Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode in China where they interacted.

President Buhari, in company of governor Ambode, and other governors, Senators and cabinet members arrived Beijing Saturday, September 1, to attend the Beijing summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) holding between September 3 and 4, 2018.

Speaking at the interactive session, Oshoala praised governor Ambode’s good governance and urged him to continue the good work.

“I must commend my governor , Ambode, he has really done a lot in Lagos in the area of good governance, of recent the newly built Onikan stadium is on , Agege stadium is also top notch.

“Governor Ambode has made sure Lagos state is the number one sports hub in Africa not only in Nigeria , in the area of infrastructure , go to Abule Egba, Ojodu Berger , Lekki , Ajah , Streets light everywhere, at the international airport the road construction is going on too, and other basic amenities, Oshoala said .

Asisat Oshoala who currently plays for Chinese side Dalian Quanjian F.C was at the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing where she also told President Buhari about an event on Sports that will happen in December between the Lagos state Sports Commission led by Dr. Kweku Tandor.

“Let me also bring to your notice Mr President , in December, the Lagos state govt and Sports commission led by Dr Kweku Tandor in collaboration with my foundation , the office of the First Lady of Lagos state her excellency MRS Bolanle Ambode my mother and mentor we shall be having a girl child education and sports programme for the Nigerian girls so am I must say Lagos is number one and I must commend the effort of my governor,” Oshoala said.

