Assailant stabs Brazilian presidential front-runner, Bolsonaro at rally

Far-right presidential front-runner, Jair Bolsonaro is recovering in hospital after being stabbed during a rally while campaigning weeks ahead of elections.

Bolsonaro was being led through a crowd on the shoulders of supporters in Juiz de Fora city, in the southern state of Minas Gerais, when an assailant stabbed him from the front.

Video shows Bolsonaro grimacing in pain before being carried away.

According to state news agency police have arrested a suspect, 40 year old Adelio Bispo de Oliveira who has been charged in connection with the attack.

Bolsonaro’s son predicts victory

Meanwhile, the son of leading candidate in Brazil’s presidential election has predicted victory for his father, Jair Bolsonaro after he was stabbed on the campaign trail.

Bolsonaro’s son, Flavio, told media his father is now set to win the election race in the first round.

Bolsonaro, a retired Army captain, has long espoused taking a radical stance on public security in Brazil.

