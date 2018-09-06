At last, Amosun picks ex-aide, Abdulkabir Akinlade as successor

After months of guessing who the whizkid and Muslim, who Ogun State Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun hinted he would accompany to the 2019 Eid prayer as an ex – Governor might have finally emerged.

He is Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, a serving member of the House of Representatives who represents Egbado South and Ipokia Federal Constituency of Ogun State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 49-year old Akinlade was adopted as the consensus candidate of the APC by the Ogun West Elders very early on Thursday morning, after hours – long meeting in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, to pick the zone’s governorship candidate for the 2019 election.

No fewer than a dozen of aspirants from Ogun West were desirous of succeeding Amosun on the platform of APC and they included Speaker Suraj Adekunbi, Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s Chief of staff, Tolu Odebiyi, the Commissioner for Forestry, Kola Lawal, Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Rotimi Rahmon, Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, Hon. Abdulkabir Akinlade and Abayomi Hunye.

The long list of aspirants was trimmed to the duo of Tolu Odebiyi and Abdulkadir Akinlade who made the final list.

However, governor Ibikunle Amosun reportedly preferred Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade to Odebiyi and subtly ensured that the Ogun West elders picked him.

It would be recall that Amosun had during the last Eid -El – Kabir prayer at the Muslim Prayer ground, Lantoro, Abeokuta, declared in sober tone that this year edition drew the curtain to his observing the Sallah prayer with them as a serving Governor, adding that by next year, he would not attend the Eid prayer in his “capacity as a governor,” but as someone that would accompany his successor as an ex – Governor.

But since he did not mention the name of the person at the time, many of his Muslim audiences in their hundreds, looked side ways at each other, prompting them to wonder if he planned to install a Muslim as a successor from among a dozen of aspirants on the platform APC jostling to succeed him.

With Abdulkabir’s adoption by the Ogun West elders following what many believed was the product of a behind – the – scene influence of the Governor, there is no more guessing who Amosun’s whizkid or successor – Governor he would accompany to 2019 Eid prayer, is.

In his acceptance speech, Akinlade expressed gratitude to the leaders and other aspirants, describing his choice as a project and vision for all.

The lawmaker, who promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected as governor, urged others to support his ambition and make it a reality.

Abdulkabir hails from Agosasa, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State. He was Senior Special Assistant to Governor Amosun on Taxation & Revenue between 2011 and 2014, overseeing the Directorate of other Taxes at the Board of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Ogun State.

He was later redeployed to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development before resigning in October 2014 to contest the House of Representatives seat. He is a graduate of Political Science, Lagos State University, Ojo.

In the House of Representatives, Akinlade is a member of the House Committees on Army, Finance, FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, Climate Change, Public Procurement, Steel, Insurance and Actuarial Matters.

