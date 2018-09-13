Home International At least 20 killed in Mali after truck falls into river
At least 20 killed in Mali after truck falls into river
International
World News
0

At least 20 killed in Mali after truck falls into river

0
0
now viewing

At least 20 killed in Mali after truck falls into river

now playing

At least 10 killed in South Africa bus crash

now playing

73-year-old Keïta re-elected as Malian president

now playing

Mali votes in run-off amid heavy security to counter militant threat

now playing

21 killed, as 29 others survive Sokoto boat mishap

now playing

Two die in Lagos as train rams into parked bus

At least 20 people were killed in central Mali when a truck fell into a river after a suspected brake failure, the Malian government said on Wednesday.

The incident in the West African country’s Mopti region happened late on Monday night.

“The first report puts the toll at 20 killed and 63 rescued by emergency services,” the government said in a statement.

“According to the initial stages of the investigation, a technical failure relating to the brake system could be the origin of this dramatic accident,” it said.

Related Posts

At least 10 killed in South Africa bus crash

TVCN 0

73-year-old Keïta re-elected as Malian president

TVCN 0

Mali votes in run-off amid heavy security to counter militant threat

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies