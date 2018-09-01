Atiku cries as he receives PDP Presidential nomination form

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has joined others to get his nomination form, this time from Adekemi Adesanya Eboda, the national president of one of Atiku’s Support Group.

But, this didn’t end without drama as the Presidential hopeful could not fight back his tears while speaking to some of his supporters.

Abubakar said the act was significant because young people pooled resources to purchase the forms for him. While thanking his supporters, Abubakar said if elected, he would work to provide jobs for the youth.

He said, “The event today is significant and historic because this is the only time in my political career that young men and women in this country have come together without my knowledge or even consent to contribute their own hard-earned money to buy me an Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

“You could have seen that one of the ladies who spoke virtually succeeded in getting me to weep. This is because she aptly described the challenges every Nigerian is facing in this country today and she believed honestly and sincerely from the bottom of her heart that I could be an instrument of addressing those challenges.

“So, for such a woman to believe that I have got those leadership qualities and including those of you who have brought out your monies to buy this form, is one of the most serious challenges I have ever faced in my political career.

“And believe me, addressing those challenges‎ is possible because we have brought young men and women, Nigerians who have got the talents, who have got the education, who have got the experience, who have got all what it take to honestly turn this country around.”

Atiku is one in a long list of aspirants contesting for the PDP’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

