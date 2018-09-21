Atiku inaugurates Presidential Campaign Council

Former Vice president has inaugurated his Presidential campaign council to advise him on campaign organisation, other aspects of campaign with the aim of ensuring his success at the primaries and ultimately at the 2109 presidential elections.

The presidential hopeful charged the Council to ensure primaries are transparent and to effectively mobilise people to win support. He pledged if elected to restore true democracy to Nigeria and get the country working again

Earlier members of the Campaign council had pledged to mobilise and ensure victory for the former Vice President at the 2019 polls.

