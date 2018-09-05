Automatic ticket for Gov Ortom was rejected by Benue PDP guber aspirant

A frontline aspirant of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Tivlumun Nyitse, has cautioned that the decision of leaders of the party to hand over its structures to Governor Samuel Ortom can lead to apathy amongst members.

Nyitse who gave this warning yesterday while speaking with newsmen at his residence in Makurdi, after he purchased governorship nomination and interest form, noted that the action is not in the interest of the party.

He averred that it is against natural justice to give preference to those who defected to the party at the detriment of those who remained and nurtured it.

“Those who have been in the party should not be made to suffer for those who just came back. This is against natural justice and could lead to apathy amongst members. There must be some element of consideration to uphold the survival of the party. Let what will enhance the survival of the party be done. You do not need to have anybody in the party structure to contest any position.

“The governor is the leader of the party in the State. To put people in the party structure is undemocratic and not in the interest of the party. Those persons were duly elected’, he fumed

The one time Permanent Secretary Government House under the past administration regretted the manner elders of the party handled the issue, maintaining that they (aspirants) have worked hard for the party for so long and should not be disenfranchised.

“This is going to be problematic. Elders of the party did not meet with the aspirants before arriving at this decision. We visited Suswam and Ayu to express our fears and they did nothing. I do not know if other aspirants were consulted but I was not. I do not think the intention is serve the party.

“What is happening could be likened to the case of taking a dead person to be certified by a doctor”, he said.

Nyitse lamented over stagnation and decadence in the State, especially in the area of infrastructural development, promising to focus on security, welfare and infrastructural development.

Source: Peoples Daily

