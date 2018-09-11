Home Entertainment Aux Sessions; Alpha
Alpha finally gets a hold on the Aux mic, Performing “Temptations” off his self-produced and engineered albumAlternative-hiphop album, “Half-price”. Born Ebuka Alex Ojini-Ntamere, the Producer/audio engineer  shared his first studio project, ”No Silence” in 2010, before going to curate musical covers on  ”The Road to R.U.S.H” in 2011.

Alpha drew the limelight closer to himself when he swiftly dropped a story-telling response to MI’s controversial call-to-actiion single, “You rappers should fix up your life”.

Click below to watch Alpha get in the AUX!

source:https://coolfm.ng

