Bafana Bafana host Super Eagles at FBN stadium Nov 17

Bafana Bafana host Super Eagles at FBN stadium Nov 17

Image result for Bafana Bafana host Super Eagles at FBN stadium Nov 17The match up in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa will take place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in November.

The South Africa Football Association has made announcement.

The Bafana Bafana last played at the venue almost a year ago when they thrashed Burkina Faso 3-1 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Bafana Bafana defeated the Super Eagles 2-0 on matchday-one at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo in June las year.

They sit 2nd in Group E with 4 points from two games, while the Super Eagles occupy third position with 3 points.

