Baltimore health commissioner chosen as new president for planned parenthood

Health commissioner for Baltimore city, Dr. Leana Wen has been picked as a replacement for Cecile Richards to become the new president of planned parenthood, a nonprofit that provides reproductive health services in the United States.

Cecile Richards, earlier this year announced that she would be stepping down from the post after serving as president since 2006. Soon after, the organization launched a committee to find her successor.

Wen, an emergency physician, patient and community advocate, is expected to step in as the organization’s new leader at a time when it continues to challenge the Trump administration and face new battles over abortion rights.

This will be the first time in nearly 50 years that a physician will lead the organization.

Wen said;

“As a patient, I depended on Planned Parenthood for medical care at various times in my own life, and as a public health leader, I have seen firsthand the lifesaving work it does for our most vulnerable communities”

“As a doctor, I will ensure we continue to provide high-quality health care, including the full range of reproductive care, and will fight with everything I have to protect the access of millions of patients who rely on Planned Parenthood.”

In a separate statement released by the city of Baltimore, Wen said her last day as health commissioner will be Friday, October 12.

