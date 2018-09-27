Bayelsa Investment Promotion Agency woos local, foreign investors

The Director General of the Bayelsa Investment Promotion Agency, Patience Ranami-Abah has said

that the Bayelsa International Passenger And Cargo Airport has huge investment opportunities for both local and foreign investors.

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service in Bayelsa also agree with this position, with a charge to the youth to enroll in aviation courses and training for possible employment opportunities.

The Director General of the Bayelsa Investment Promotion Agency Patience Ranami-Abah met with officers of the Nigeria Customs who demonstrated a willingness to partner with her agency to promote investment in the state.

Concluding an inspection visit to the Bayelsa International Passenger And Cargo Airport, both parties will send a message to local and foreign investors.

The BIPA boss highlighted a wide range of opportunities for the confidence seeking investors.

