BBOG reacts to death, captivity of aid workers in North east Nigeria

The Bring-Back-Our-Girls campaigners are back on the streets of Abuja in protest, but this time the march is over the killing of an aid worker, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed in Boko Haram custody.

The campaigners are also calling on government to quickly put mechanisms in place to rescue two other aid workers in captivity.

The sad murder of the international committee of the red cross aid worker Saifura Hussaini Ahmed who was abducted on march the 1st this year, has touched a sore spot with these campaigners and they decide to march to the ICRC and UNICEF offices in Abuja.

This unfortunate event has turned the spotlight on issues bordering round the security of lives of citizens engaged in humanitarian duties especially in the north east, and the campaigners want the government to do more to swiftly rescue other aid workers still in captivity.

Three female aid workers had been in captivity for the past 200 days before Saifura was killed, and the call from this group is that the two remaining women in captivity are brought back safe and unharmed.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also condemned the killing of the aid worker.

In a statement signed by the presidential spokesman, Buhari also expressed concern over Boko Haram’s threat to harm others persons in captivity, including Leah Sharibu, kidnapped from Dapchi.

He also pledged his commitment to rescuing all captives in Boko Haram custody.

The terrorists had threatened to kill those in its custody, over what it described, as slow the response from government to meet its demands.

