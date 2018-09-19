Bilateral Relations: Trump may give China a chance to end trade war
The US President Donald Trump has given China the possibility to negotiate an end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing.
This comes a day after imposing new tariffs on nearly $200 billion Chinese imports and threatening more if China retaliates.
During a visit with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump told reporters that the United States may make a deal at some point with China, and that his country is always open to talks.