Bilateral Relations: Trump may give China a chance to end trade war
Bilateral Relations: Trump may give China a chance to end trade war

Bilateral Relations: Trump may give China a chance to end trade war

The US President Donald Trump has given China the possibility to negotiate an end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

This comes a day after imposing new tariffs on nearly $200 billion Chinese imports and threatening more if China retaliates.

During a visit with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump told reporters that the United States may make a deal at some point with China, and that his country is always open to talks.

