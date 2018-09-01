Bobi Wine flies out of Uganda to US for medical treatment

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi wine, who was charged with treason has left Uganda by plan Kyagulanyi’s lawyer Nicholas Opiyo, who posted the clips on Twitter, wrote that the lawmaker was travelling out of Entebbe but did not give any destination.

In the clips, Kyagulanyi was seen walking with help of crutches and being pushed in a wheelchair along the airport corridors.

Kyagulanyi, who was charged with treason over his alleged role in the stoning of President Yoweri Museveni’s convoy this month, has said he was beaten up and tortured while in detention. Police say they are investigating the allegations.

The court granted him access to private doctors citing health concerns.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

