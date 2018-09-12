Home News Boko Haram: Army chief relocates operation headquarter to Borno
Image result for Boko Haram: Army chief relocates operation headquarter to BornChief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai has relocated the Operational headquarters of the Army to Gudumbali in Guzamala local government area of Borno state.

This is coming after the new wave of attacks being launched on army base by Boko Haram in a bid to retake Nigerian territories.

Gudumbali, one of the towns on the fringes of Lake Chad was attacked last weekend by scores of the terrorists who stormed the town with several pick-ups, gun trucks and were shooting at troops’ location with Anti-Aircraft guns, which unsettled troops before the troops regrouped and foiled the terrorists attempt to take over the town.

