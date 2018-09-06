Home News Boko Haram hijacks commercial bus, abducts passengers in Borno
Boko Haram hijacks commercial bus, abducts passengers in Borno
Image result for Boko Haram hijacks bus, kidnaps passengers in BornoMore than ten persons have been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state. The victims were taken from a passenger bus in Maiduguri heading towards Gwoza.

Though military sources say at least 10 men and women were abducted, vigilante sources gave the number as 20.

A relative of one of the kidnap victims, Isa Musa revealed that between 10 and 20 people were kidnapped by the insurgents.

“Boko Haram attacked a commercial vehicle and abducted some civilians over 10 men and women were abducted,” Musa said.

He stressed that his “uncle was in the bus with some other passengers, men and women, about 20 of them, when the incident occurred.” The incident was confirmed by a soldier, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

 

