Former UK foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, has been criticised for a newspaper column in which he wrote Theresa May’s Brexit deal wraps “a suicide vest around the British constitution”.

Johnson continued his attack on May’s so-called Chequers plan to leave the EU, calling it “a humiliation” that Q ”opens ourselves to perpetual political blackmail”.

British Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, said Johnson could have used more measured language.

Share this: Tweet