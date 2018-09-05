Borno declares outbreak of cholera in the state

The Borno state Ministry of health has declared Cholera outbreak in the state. This came with the Laboratory Confirmation of samples of 8 suspected Cholera cases sent to the NCDC Laboratory in Abuja.

The Borno state Ministry Of Health stated that this official declaration has become important to enable state, partners and NGOs mobilize adequate resources for a timely and comprehensive response to the outbreak.

The cases under observation in the state is presently concentrated in Maidinatu and El Miskin IDP camps, as well as the Bolori ward in Maiduguri and suburbs.

