Breaking: APC candidate, Oyetola, wins Osun governorship election



#Osunrerun: Police arrest 16 suspected fake election observers

Accreditation, voting underway in Osun governorship rerun election

#OsunRerun: SDP candidate, Omisore declares support for APC

Updated: FG invites Labour to late night meeting to avert planned strike



Image result for Oyetola winsThe candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, has been declared winner of the just concluded governorship election in Osun state.

Oyetola was declared winner on Thursday after the announcement of the result of a supplementary election held on Thursday in seven polling units across four local governments.

Declaring the result, INEC Returning Officer, Professor Joseph Fuwape, said Oyetola polled a total of 255, 505 to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ademola Adeleke, who polled 255,023 to come second. It would be recalled that INEC had declared the election inconclusive as a result of the lower margin between the the leading candidates and that of the cancelled votes in line with the electoral act.

