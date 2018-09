A federal high court sitting in Owerri, on Tuesday sets aside the impeachment of Imo deputy governor Eze Madumere.The embattled deputy governor was impeached by the state house of Assembly over offences bothering on gross misconduct.

Although Madumere has been at loggerheads with his principal, governor Rochas Okorocha over the outcome of the APC congresses in the state, the governor’s camp has since denied involvement in his impeachment.

