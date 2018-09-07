Home International British PM wants efforts to counter Russia’s military intelligence officers stepped up
British PM wants efforts to counter Russia’s military intelligence officers stepped up
International
World News
0

British PM wants efforts to counter Russia’s military intelligence officers stepped up

0
0
now viewing

British PM wants efforts to counter Russia’s military intelligence officers stepped up

now playing

British PM, May's future questioned as Barnier rules out Chequers Brexit plan

now playing

Nigeria, UK sign agreements on Security, Economic devt

now playing

British PM, Theresa May meets Buhari in Abuja, departs for Lagos

now playing

British PM, Theresa May, to visit Nigeria, two other African countries

Juncker-TVCNews
now playing

Time to turn Brexit speeches into treaties, EU's Juncker says

Image result for British PM wants efforts to counter Russia stepped upBritish Prime Minister, Theresa May, said efforts to counter the threat posed by the activities of Russia’s military intelligence officers must be stepped up.

Her comments come after Britain charged two Russians for the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his daughter.

The pair had flown to Britain in March to kill Sergei Skripal and Yulia with Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent.

May has described the suspects as military intelligence officers almost certainly acting on behalf of the Russian state.

Related Posts

British PM, May’s future questioned as Barnier rules out Chequers Brexit plan

TVCN 0

Nigeria, UK sign agreements on Security, Economic devt

TVCN 0

British PM, Theresa May meets Buhari in Abuja, departs for Lagos

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies