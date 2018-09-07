British PM wants efforts to counter Russia’s military intelligence officers stepped up

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, said efforts to counter the threat posed by the activities of Russia’s military intelligence officers must be stepped up.

Her comments come after Britain charged two Russians for the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his daughter.

The pair had flown to Britain in March to kill Sergei Skripal and Yulia with Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent.

May has described the suspects as military intelligence officers almost certainly acting on behalf of the Russian state.

