Buhari accepts Adeosun’s resignation, orders Zainab Ahmed to oversee Finance Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun following an outcome of the investigation into her NYSC certificate scandal.

The President thanked the Minister for her services to the nation and wished her well in her future pursuits.

A statement by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina stated said Buhari approved that the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed oversee the Ministry of Finance.

In her letter, Adeosun expressed shock to learn the NYSC certificate she presented was forged.

She stated that the honourable thing to do was to resign, in the interest of keeping with the administration’s focus on integrity.

