Buhari commends Aregbesola, says Osun must remain APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his gratitude to Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola for the development in the state.

He said this in Osogbo on Tuesday while addressing supporters of the APC at the mega rally for the governorship candidate of the party ahead of the Saturday election.

Buhari described the governorship candidate of the party as the right man for the job, while urging the electorate to vote Oyetola in order to continue with the development witnessed in the last years of Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

He said, ” This is why you must all come out and vote for the APC on the 22 of September, 2018. Osun must remain APC, Osun must continue on the path of progress, Osun must not allow the dark days to return.”

We’ve worked tirelessly

Speaking at the mega rally, Aregbesola said Oyetola would win the poll because his administration worked tirelessly to develop the state in the past eight years.

Aregbesola said, ” We are winning the election of Saturday, September 22 by the grace of God and we are coming back to jubilate. Why must God support us? Because we have worked 24 hours of every single day of the 2,922 days allowed by the constitution to serve the people of this state. Merely looking at me will testify to that fact.

“Our party has done the impossible here, we have changed the face of Osun and for that reason and the will and power of God, we are returning Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola on September 22 as the governor-elect and we are returning Benedict Oluwagboyega Alabi as the deputy governor-elect. Both of them will be sworn in on Tuesday, November 27.”

The campaign is aimed at canvassing support for the APC’s governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, ahead of the September 22 election.

