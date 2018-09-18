Buhari condemns killing of aid worker by Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of an aid worker, Saifura Khorsa, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Khorsa, who worked for the Red Cross, was kidnapped about six months ago, at the Rann camp, for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno state.

In a statement issued by the senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity, President Buhari also expressed concern over the threat of the group to harm others, including Leah Sharibu, the lone Dapchi school girl, still in custody.

The terrorists had threatened to kill those in its custody, over what it described, as slow response from government.

The president has sent an appeal to Nigeria’s international partners and everyone with an influence on the sect, to prevail on it “to stop these acts of extreme barbarism.”

He also pledged his commitment to rescuing all captives in Boko Haram custody.

