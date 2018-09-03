Home News Buhari mourns Delta APC chieftain, Pastor Aginighan, son
Image result for Buhari mourns Delta APC chieftain, Pastor AginighanPresident Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Delta APC chieftain, Pastor Power Ziakede Aginighan, as a great loss to the people of Delta state, APC members and Nigeria in general.

Buhari joined members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ijaw Community in Delta State in mourning former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) who died on Friday.

The president in statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu,  condoled family, friends, professional and political associates of the deceased, who also lost his son and police orderly in the unfortunate car accident.

As a former Executive Director, and later acting Managing Director of the NNDC, the President believed Pastor Aginighan’s leadership role in the quest for peace and development in the South-South region of the country was most remarkable, especially with his foray into politics for selfless service to his people.

Buhari commended the APC chieftain’s loyalty to the party and his contributions to all the successes recorded in elections and development of the country, regretting that he passed on at a crucial moment in the nation’s political history.

The President prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of Pastor Aginighan, his son and orderly, and comfort the families they left behind.

